Namecoin (NMC) Price Reaches $1.86 on Top Exchanges

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 50.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for about $1.86 or 0.00026267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade and YoBit. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded up 60.2% against the US dollar. Namecoin has a total market cap of $27.47 million and $218,511.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,091.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $561.80 or 0.07917363 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013907 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.49 or 0.01796663 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00066079 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003559 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00001090 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000565 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, C-Patex, WEX, Livecoin, SouthXchange, YoBit, Altcoin Trader, BX Thailand, Tux Exchange and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

