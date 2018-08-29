National Instruments Corp (NATI) Director Sells $2,263,000.00 in Stock

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Director James J. Truchard sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $2,263,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,876,037 shares in the company, valued at $265,949,434.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 1.02. National Instruments Corp has a 52 week low of $38.78 and a 52 week high of $53.57.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.40 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 4,841.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 155,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 152,711 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 3,554.1% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NATI. BidaskClub raised shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

National Instruments Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. It offers LabVIEW, a system design software for measurement, automation, and control; LabVIEW Real-Time and LabVIEW FPGA, which are software add-ons to LabVIEW; LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite for wireless prototyping; LabWindows/CVI for creating test and control applications; and Measurement Studio consisting of measurement and automation add-on libraries, and additional tools for programmers.

