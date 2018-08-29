Natus Medical (BABY) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.09

News coverage about Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Natus Medical earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 46.8587764178183 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

BABY traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,812. Natus Medical has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Natus Medical news, Director Robert A. Gunst sold 9,100 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $310,401.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,436.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ken Ludlum sold 8,000 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $295,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,523.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,940 shares of company stock worth $1,050,555 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care, neurology, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

