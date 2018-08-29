Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $149.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.13 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ UEPS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,513. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $500.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

In other Net 1 UEPS Technologies news, Director Alfred T. Mockett bought 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $51,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,931.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alfred T. Mockett bought 20,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $179,417.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,639 shares in the company, valued at $152,224.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides payment solutions, transaction processing services, and financial technologies to various industries in South Africa, South Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions that comprise its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies, and for mobile transaction channels.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.