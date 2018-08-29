NetEase Inc (NTES) Holdings Trimmed by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lessened its holdings in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 50.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of NetEase by 0.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,121,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of NetEase by 11.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Opera Trading Capital acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NetEase by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,836,000 after purchasing an additional 16,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of NetEase by 2.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 383,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NTES stock opened at $211.57 on Wednesday. NetEase Inc has a 1 year low of $195.37 and a 1 year high of $377.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. BidaskClub upgraded NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of NetEase in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Benchmark cut their price target on NetEase from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.62.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.