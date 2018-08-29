Neuberger Ber. Intermediate Muni. Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NBH)

Neuberger Ber. Intermediate Muni. Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

Neuberger Ber. Intermediate Muni. Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:NBH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,445. Neuberger Ber. Intermediate Muni. Fund has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $15.90.

About Neuberger Ber. Intermediate Muni. Fund

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

