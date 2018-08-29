Neuburgh Advisers LLC Sells 28,578 Shares of MEDNAX Inc (MD)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 370,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,578 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $16,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 134.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,258,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,682 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 217.5% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 667,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,139,000 after acquiring an additional 457,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 1,468.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 466,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,951,000 after acquiring an additional 436,752 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 150.5% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 670,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,006,000 after acquiring an additional 402,690 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Harbour Group L.P. grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 9.7% during the first quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. now owns 4,508,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,828,000 after acquiring an additional 397,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

In other MEDNAX news, SVP Dominic J. Andreano sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $845,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph M. Calabro sold 22,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $1,002,807.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 332,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,164.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,751 shares of company stock worth $3,491,724 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised MEDNAX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MEDNAX to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $47.00 target price on MEDNAX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Shares of MD opened at $47.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.19. MEDNAX Inc has a 1-year low of $40.56 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $915.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.77 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. MEDNAX’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. equities analysts forecast that MEDNAX Inc will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services.

