Neuburgh Advisers LLC Sells 462 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial worth $11,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMP. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,925,000 after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 42,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 25,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 391.5% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Sandler O’Neill set a $158.00 price objective on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $154.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.25.

AMP stock opened at $144.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.87 and a 12-month high of $183.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 13.91%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.34%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

