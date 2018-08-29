Neumann Capital Management LLC Acquires 765 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)

Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 3.4% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Live Your Vision LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 168.7% during the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.39. 1,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,266. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $87.95 and a 52-week high of $98.81.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

