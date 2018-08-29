New Mountain Finance (NMFC) and Tian Ge Interactive (TGRVF) Financial Comparison

New Mountain Finance (OTCMKTS: TGRVF) and Tian Ge Interactive (OTCMKTS:TGRVF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.4% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for New Mountain Finance and Tian Ge Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Mountain Finance 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tian Ge Interactive 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Mountain Finance currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.70%. Given New Mountain Finance’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe New Mountain Finance is more favorable than Tian Ge Interactive.

Profitability

This table compares New Mountain Finance and Tian Ge Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Mountain Finance 46.52% 10.11% 5.12% Tian Ge Interactive N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

New Mountain Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Tian Ge Interactive does not pay a dividend. New Mountain Finance pays out 105.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Mountain Finance and Tian Ge Interactive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Mountain Finance $197.81 million 5.31 $109.39 million $1.29 10.70 Tian Ge Interactive $125.62 million 8.12 $35.09 million N/A N/A

New Mountain Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Tian Ge Interactive.

Risk & Volatility

New Mountain Finance has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tian Ge Interactive has a beta of -0.59, indicating that its stock price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

New Mountain Finance beats Tian Ge Interactive on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities. Its investments may also include equity interests, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with its debt investments or may include a direct investment in the equity of private companies. The Company makes investments through both primary originations and open-market secondary purchases. Its investment portfolio includes its investments in various industries, such as business services, software, consumer services, investment fund, education, energy, healthcare services, distribution and logistics, and Federal services. Its investment advisor is New Mountain Finance Advisers BDC, L.L.C.

