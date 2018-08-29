New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

NMFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised New Mountain Finance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. TheStreet raised New Mountain Finance from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NYSE NMFC opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.54. New Mountain Finance has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.10 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 46.52%. equities research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 105.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMFC. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,625,000. Partners Group Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 49.4% in the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,058,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 349,714 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,906,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,816,000 after purchasing an additional 204,404 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 12.7% in the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 1,722,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after purchasing an additional 194,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities.

