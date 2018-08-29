Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,552,803 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the July 31st total of 41,334,718 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,047,998 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on NWL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Sunday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.24.

Shares of NWL opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 19.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

In other Newell Brands news, Director James Craigie purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $245,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,347.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael B. Polk purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $206,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,951 shares in the company, valued at $19,432,449.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 5,180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

