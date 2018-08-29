Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,502,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,950 shares during the quarter. Newmont Mining makes up 0.6% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.47% of Newmont Mining worth $94,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 4,127.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 127,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 124,605 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.21. Newmont Mining Corp has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $42.04.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Newmont Mining had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

In related news, insider Gary J. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $155,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,190 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $40.00 target price on Newmont Mining and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Newmont Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Newmont Mining from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.64.

Newmont Mining Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

