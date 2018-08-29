Newmont Mining (NEM) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s current price.

NEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $40.00 target price on Newmont Mining and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Newmont Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

NEM stock opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. Newmont Mining has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $42.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Newmont Mining had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Newmont Mining will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Elaine J. Dorward-King sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $109,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary J. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $155,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,750 shares of company stock worth $1,082,190. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Newmont Mining during the first quarter worth $299,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont Mining by 14.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Mining in the first quarter worth $1,898,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Newmont Mining by 121.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 493,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,268,000 after buying an additional 270,877 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Newmont Mining by 55.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

