Newton Coin Project 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $10,135.00 (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 61.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, cfinex, BiteBTC and TradeOgre. Newton Coin Project has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $10,135.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded up 20.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Turtlecoin (TRTL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000455 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

NCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 57,051,008,884 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

Newton Coin Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, cfinex and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

