NEXT plc (NXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,719.40 ($60.88).

A number of analysts have recently commented on NXT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NEXT from GBX 5,750 ($74.17) to GBX 6,600 ($85.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on NEXT from GBX 5,000 ($64.50) to GBX 6,100 ($78.69) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NEXT from GBX 6,300 ($81.27) to GBX 6,700 ($86.43) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. HSBC boosted their price objective on NEXT from GBX 4,600 ($59.34) to GBX 5,550 ($71.59) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded NEXT to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Get NEXT alerts:

In other news, insider Richard Papp sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,713 ($73.70), for a total value of £62,843 ($81,066.82).

Shares of LON:NXT opened at GBX 5,504.10 ($71.00) on Wednesday. NEXT has a 12-month low of GBX 3,565 ($45.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,355 ($69.08).

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Read More: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.