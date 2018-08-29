Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) Shares Sold by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,022 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nielsen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Nielsen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nielsen during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Nielsen by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Nielsen by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NLSN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nielsen from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “$30.76” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Nielsen from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 price target on shares of Nielsen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Nielsen to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

NYSE NLSN opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.39). Nielsen had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 66.35%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

