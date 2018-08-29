Nike Inc (NKE) Stake Lessened by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,245 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 50,191 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 26.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,740,623 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,174,533,000 after buying an additional 3,087,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,870,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,439,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,041 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nike by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,940,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,226,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,548 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at $79,372,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,830,654 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $305,227,000 after purchasing an additional 940,411 shares during the period. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE opened at $82.55 on Wednesday. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $131.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nike had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nike declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $11,860,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,131,698.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,778 shares of company stock valued at $39,376,326 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Nomura increased their price target on Nike from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Nike to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on Nike from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Nike from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.19.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

