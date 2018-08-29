Nike (NKE) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Nike (NYSE:NKE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nike earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the footwear maker an impact score of 45.8355893804954 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Nike alerts:

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,788,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,023,386. Nike has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $83.68. The stock has a market cap of $131.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nike had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.06%.

Nike declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Macquarie set a $87.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, August 20th. UBS Group raised Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Nike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.19.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total value of $9,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,637,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,603,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 512,778 shares of company stock worth $39,376,326. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.