Nike (NKE) PT Set at $87.00 by Macquarie

Macquarie set a $87.00 price target on Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Nike from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nike from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Nike from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.19.

NYSE NKE opened at $82.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68. Nike has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $83.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

Nike declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Nike news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 45,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $3,330,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,836,835.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Campion sold 103,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $8,241,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,838,914.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,778 shares of company stock valued at $39,376,326 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,870,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,439,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,940,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,226,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,548 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,523,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,164,228,000 after purchasing an additional 248,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,001 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,247,869,000 after purchasing an additional 219,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.6% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,500,497 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,235,080,000 after purchasing an additional 388,901 shares in the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

