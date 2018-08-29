NN, Inc. (NNBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $212.15 Million

Brokerages expect NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to announce sales of $212.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $214.40 million and the lowest is $210.80 million. NN reported sales of $148.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NN will report full-year sales of $790.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $784.30 million to $797.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $880.97 million per share, with estimates ranging from $854.15 million to $907.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. NN had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NNBR shares. ValuEngine downgraded NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded NN from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNBR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $610,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NN in the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in NN by 1,725.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after buying an additional 369,895 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NN by 8.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NN in the first quarter worth $3,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.10. 126,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $533.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.02. NN has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $32.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. NN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

