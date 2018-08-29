Noodles & Co Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NDLS)

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 973 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,469% compared to the average daily volume of 62 put options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NDLS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Noodles & Co from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “$11.80” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Noodles & Co from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Noodles & Co in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Noodles & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.08.

In other Noodles & Co news, major shareholder Catterton-Noodles, Llc sold 526,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $5,265,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 387,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $3,680,898.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,391,846 shares of company stock valued at $33,724,729 over the last 90 days. 50.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 50,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,767 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Noodles & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NDLS opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $479.06 million, a PE ratio of -580.00, a PEG ratio of 37.88 and a beta of -0.73. Noodles & Co has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.16 million. Noodles & Co had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Noodles & Co will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 2, 2018, the company operated 412 company-owned and 66 franchised restaurants in 29 states, the District of Columbia.

