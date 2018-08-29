North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $10.12 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (AME)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of AMETEK worth $10,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in AMETEK by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 73,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 17.1% during the first quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 9.9% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 27.5% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in AMETEK by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 71,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In related news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $151,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,599,483.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $230,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,810 shares in the company, valued at $8,757,679.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,136,480. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

AMETEK stock opened at $77.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.77 and a 1 year high of $79.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.