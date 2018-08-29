North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,535 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.85 per share, with a total value of $250,431.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.53.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $138.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.45 and a 12-month high of $179.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 56.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, August 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

