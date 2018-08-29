Northfield Bancorp (NFBK) versus BankFinancial (BFIN) Critical Contrast

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ: BFIN) and BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Northfield Bancorp has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BankFinancial has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.2% of Northfield Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of BankFinancial shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Northfield Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of BankFinancial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Northfield Bancorp and BankFinancial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northfield Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00 BankFinancial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Northfield Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.63%. BankFinancial has a consensus target price of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 5.08%. Given Northfield Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Northfield Bancorp is more favorable than BankFinancial.

Dividends

Northfield Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. BankFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Northfield Bancorp pays out 54.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BankFinancial pays out 63.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northfield Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and BankFinancial has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northfield Bancorp and BankFinancial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northfield Bancorp $144.51 million 5.57 $24.76 million $0.73 22.27 BankFinancial $62.59 million 4.44 $9.00 million $0.63 25.30

Northfield Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than BankFinancial. Northfield Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BankFinancial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Northfield Bancorp and BankFinancial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northfield Bancorp 18.48% 5.75% 0.91% BankFinancial 19.06% 7.72% 0.95%

Summary

BankFinancial beats Northfield Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds; and deposits funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds primarily mortgage loans and other investments. The company operates through its home office located in Staten Island, New York; operations center located in Woodbridge, New Jersey; 38 additional branch offices located in New York and New Jersey; and a lending office located in Brooklyn, New York. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is based in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers multi-family and nonresidential real estate, construction and land, and commercial loans, as well as commercial leases; consumer loans; and one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company provides various financial products and services, such as cash management, fund transfer, bill payment and other online and mobile banking transactions, automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, trust, wealth management, and general insurance agency. Further, it offers financial planning services; and sells property and casualty, and other insurance products on an agency basis. It operates 19 full-service banking offices located in Cook, DuPage, Lake, and Will Counties. BankFinancial Corporation was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

