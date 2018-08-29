Northrim BanCorp (NRIM) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NRIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $43.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.10 million, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.76. Northrim BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $23.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 9.52%. research analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In related news, Director John C. Swalling purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $25,862.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,561.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Wight sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $507,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,490 shares of company stock worth $100,830 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 231.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professionals in Alaska. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

