Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) EVP Sells $193,200.00 in Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) EVP Thomas J. Townsend sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $193,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $18.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,580. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $108.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.20 million. research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 80.95%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 61.7% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,414 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWBI. BidaskClub raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Northwest Savings Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions in the United States. The company offers personal and business deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

