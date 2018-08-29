Novanta Inc (NOVT) Stake Decreased by Cortina Asset Management LLC

Cortina Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,060 shares during the quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $11,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 2,010.2% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Novanta by 430.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Novanta by 91.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Novanta in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Novanta in the first quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Peter L. Chang sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $259,918.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,552,003.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOVT stock opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. Novanta Inc has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $150.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Novanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Novanta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

