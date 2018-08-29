Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Short Interest Update

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,029,493 shares, a decrease of 4.5% from the July 31st total of 56,569,517 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,229,617 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.8 days. Approximately 14.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 1,256,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 690,805 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Novavax by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 533,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 385,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

NVAX opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $508.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.63, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. Novavax has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 million. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Novavax will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub cut Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.51.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.