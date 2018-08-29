NOW (DNOW) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about NOW (NYSE:DNOW) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NOW earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 47.7647223332414 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get NOW alerts:

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. NOW has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.70 and a beta of 0.97.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. NOW had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. NOW’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that NOW will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised NOW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NOW from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, measurement and control equipment, process equipment, pumps, OEM parts, coatings, mill supplies, and safety supplies, as well as provides application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.