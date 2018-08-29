Nucor Co. (NUE) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,933 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.06% of Nucor worth $12,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Macquarie raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Nucor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.16.

NUE opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

In other news, insider David A. Sumoski sold 51,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.65, for a total value of $3,415,012.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,269.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leon J. Topalian sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $202,412.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,443 shares of company stock valued at $8,277,404. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

