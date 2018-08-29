NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Acquires Shares of 358,600 AMBEV S A/S (ABEV)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 358,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 191.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,450,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,706,000 after buying an additional 6,210,435 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMBEV S A/S in the first quarter valued at $42,715,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in AMBEV S A/S in the second quarter valued at $17,363,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in AMBEV S A/S in the first quarter valued at $24,718,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 20,580.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after buying an additional 2,581,800 shares during the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. AMBEV S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. analysts predict that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet cut AMBEV S A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut AMBEV S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AMBEV S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut AMBEV S A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas. It operates through Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada segments. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctic, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

