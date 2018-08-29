NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Buys 28,300 Shares of Momo Inc (MOMO)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 101.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Momo comprises about 0.6% of NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Momo were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new position in shares of Momo in the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Momo in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,065,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Momo by 19.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Momo by 11.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after acquiring an additional 88,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Momo by 14.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 514,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,397,000 after acquiring an additional 64,117 shares in the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Momo from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Momo to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Momo from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.91.

Momo stock opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. Momo Inc has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $54.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.55.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $494.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.37 million. Momo had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 25.40%. Momo’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. analysts predict that Momo Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

