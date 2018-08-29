NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Invests $1.97 Million in Worldpay Inc (WP) Stock

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Worldpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,167,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Worldpay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Worldpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,688,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Worldpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,259,235,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Worldpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,837,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Worldpay alerts:

NYSE WP opened at $96.03 on Wednesday. Worldpay Inc has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $96.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.63.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Worldpay had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.81 million. The company’s revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Worldpay Inc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Worldpay news, CEO Philip Jansen sold 130,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $12,077,572.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephanie Ferris sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

WP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Worldpay in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worldpay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Worldpay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Worldpay in a report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Worldpay from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.07.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Worldpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.