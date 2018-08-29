Nuvectra Corp (NVTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR) to announce sales of $12.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nuvectra’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.57 million and the lowest is $12.18 million. Nuvectra posted sales of $7.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvectra will report full year sales of $50.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.42 million to $50.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $74.14 million per share, with estimates ranging from $72.52 million to $75.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nuvectra.

Get Nuvectra alerts:

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.57 million. Nuvectra had a negative net margin of 98.28% and a negative return on equity of 77.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvectra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nuvectra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Nuvectra in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nuvectra from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Nuvectra to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In related news, President Joseph Paul Hanchin sold 1,250 shares of Nuvectra stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $25,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVTR. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Nuvectra in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in Nuvectra in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuvectra in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuvectra in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Nuvectra by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVTR traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.69. 133,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,485. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of -2.55. Nuvectra has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $23.66.

Nuvectra Company Profile

Nuvectra Corporation, a neuromodulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. It operates through two segments, Nuvectra and NeuroNexus. The company offers Algovita spinal cord stimulation system that is used for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limbs.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuvectra (NVTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.