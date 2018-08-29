Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $348,000 Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,641,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,033,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $13.88.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, formerly Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

See Also: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.