Ophir Energy Plc (OPHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ophir Energy Plc (LON:OPHR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 81.50 ($1.05).

OPHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on Ophir Energy from GBX 70 ($0.90) to GBX 53 ($0.68) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ophir Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ophir Energy to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st.

Shares of LON:OPHR opened at GBX 41 ($0.53) on Wednesday. Ophir Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 51 ($0.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 93.75 ($1.21).

Ophir Energy Company Profile

Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

