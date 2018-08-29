Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $9.57 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (SNA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Snap-on worth $9,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth $1,509,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 33.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 32.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 669,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,555,000 after purchasing an additional 163,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,621,000 after purchasing an additional 53,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 228.7% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. B. Riley set a $205.00 target price on Snap-on and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Northcoast Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.75.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total transaction of $1,152,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $3,460,887.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,816 shares of company stock worth $23,750,632. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNA opened at $177.82 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $141.63 and a fifty-two week high of $185.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.16. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $954.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.41%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

