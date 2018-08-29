Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in SAP SE (SAP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,325 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,551 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $10,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,218,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,109,000 after acquiring an additional 265,462 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth $652,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAP. Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SAP from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.70.

SAP opened at $122.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.17. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $99.20 and a 12-month high of $122.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

