Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 1,915 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $159.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.48 and a 52 week high of $160.04.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.