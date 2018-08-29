Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.90 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,146,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,273,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,280 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,617,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,402,124,000 after acquiring an additional 230,582 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,284,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $506,926,000 after acquiring an additional 164,143 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,855,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $369,836,000 after acquiring an additional 263,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC now owns 2,222,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,216,000 after acquiring an additional 15,557 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Phillips 66 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.70.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $119.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $82.66 and a 1-year high of $123.97.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $29.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.40 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 5.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 73.06%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

