Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,751 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $8,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2,482.2% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 2,401,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $200,005,000 after buying an additional 2,308,867 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 19.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,873,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $655,643,000 after buying an additional 1,269,133 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 15.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,428,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $785,096,000 after buying an additional 1,227,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,049,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,916,285,000 after buying an additional 1,060,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 62.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,868,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,475,000 after buying an additional 717,478 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL opened at $90.61 on Wednesday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $59.63 and a twelve month high of $92.35. The stock has a market cap of $106.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. Paypal had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $481,857.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,307 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,943.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $2,137,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,297 shares in the company, valued at $29,044,546.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,732 shares of company stock worth $12,778,537 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Paypal to $92.00 and gave the company a “$88.22” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

