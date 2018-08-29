Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,982 Shares of Worldpay Inc (WP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Worldpay were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Worldpay during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Robecosam AG bought a new stake in Worldpay during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Worldpay during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Worldpay during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Worldpay during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Worldpay alerts:

WP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Worldpay from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Worldpay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Worldpay from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Worldpay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Worldpay to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.07.

In related news, CFO Stephanie Ferris sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Jansen sold 130,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $12,077,572.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WP stock opened at $95.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Worldpay Inc has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $96.94.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.81 million. Worldpay had a positive return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Worldpay Inc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Worldpay

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP).

Receive News & Ratings for Worldpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.