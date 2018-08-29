Oppenheimer Weighs in on Dollar Tree, Inc.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a research report issued on Monday, August 27th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.09. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. OTR Global lowered shares of Dollar Tree to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.29.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $93.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $78.32 and a 12 month high of $116.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.23%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 2,500 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,087.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Whiddon bought 2,250 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.78 per share, for a total transaction of $199,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,022.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,559,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 77.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 29.9% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

