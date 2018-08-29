Opus Bank (OPB) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.05

News headlines about Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Opus Bank earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.1495789915723 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

OPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Opus Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. FIG Partners cut shares of Opus Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Opus Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Opus Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

Get Opus Bank alerts:

Shares of Opus Bank stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.90. 426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Opus Bank has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.65 million. Opus Bank had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Opus Bank will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. Opus Bank’s payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Opus Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opus Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.