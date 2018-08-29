Oracle Co. (ORCL) Holdings Trimmed by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 160,676 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,926 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,237 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

ORCL stock opened at $48.64 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $203.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.95%.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $173,137.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,328.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $2,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,459.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,500 shares of company stock worth $24,719,865 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

