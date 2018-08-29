Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OEC shares. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OEC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.75. 15,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,151. Orion Engineered Carbons has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 132.30%. The business had revenue of $391.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

