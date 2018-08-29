Orla Mining (OLA) Given a C$2.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) has been assigned a C$2.00 price target by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cormark dropped their price target on Orla Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th.

Shares of CVE:OLA opened at C$1.32 on Monday. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.07 and a 12 month high of C$1.85.

In other Orla Mining news, Director Charles A. Jeannes purchased 52,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.29 per share, with a total value of C$67,080.00. Also, Director Charles A. Jeannes purchased 100,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.30 per share, with a total value of C$130,000.00. Insiders have acquired 172,000 shares of company stock valued at $223,080 over the last 90 days.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

