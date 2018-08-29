OTC Markets Group (OTCM) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “OTC Markets Group Inc. is an open, transparent, and connected marketplace platform providing financial information and technology services to broker-dealers, issuers of OTC traded securities, and market data consumers. Its OTC Link (registered) ATS directly links a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services for a wide spectrum of securities. Its OTCQuote.com, helps in viewing real-time OTC market quote and trade data; OTC FIX for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports. The company also provides data products comprising Real-Time+, a multicast data product suite that allows market data terminal providers and financial website operators to give the general public a view into the real-time pricing of 10,000 OTC securities. Other products include End-of-Day data file, Company data file, Quote History, research/data mining service. The company was formerly known as Pink OTC Markets Inc. and is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded OTC Markets Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th.

OTCMKTS:OTCM opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. OTC Markets Group has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $334.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.12.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 134.80% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that OTC Markets Group will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from OTC Markets Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. OTC Markets Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which connects a network of brokers-dealers providing liquidity and execution services for various securities. The company also provides investors, traders, institutions, and regulators with a suite of enterprise and user level market data licenses through direct or extranet connectivity, third party market data redistributors, or order management systems.

