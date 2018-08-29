Outfront Media Inc (OUT) Holdings Trimmed by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,557 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at about $57,275,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at about $43,383,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 11.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,694,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,388 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 128.1% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,548 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at about $16,171,000. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

OUT opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. Outfront Media Inc has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

OUTFRONT Media connects brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT Media is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage people on-the-go.

